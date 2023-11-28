It's one-of-a-kind in America! Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, it's a hotel, a brewery, a restaurant, and some say it's haunted!

Bubes Brewery is a hotel, restaurant and even a Museum

LANCASTER, Pa. -- Built in 1859, Bubes Brewery is the oldest intact lager brewery in the U.S.

Adjoining a Victorian hotel, the brewery is currently a living-breathing museum, with three unique dining options, including live dinner theater.

Current owner, Samuel Allen, is passionate about honoring the brewery's history all while making it a destination for a distinctive food and drink experience.

Allen is not just the owner, you can often spot him acting in Bubes dinner theater experiences.

The Victorian hotel offers nine different hotel rooms, each with its own distinctive theme.

Choose from the Jungle Room, the Dark Princess, Arabian Nights, and more.

But be forewarned, many tenants and staffers will tell you the hotel is haunted.

In 2012, Bubes was featured on the Travel Channel show "Ghost Hunters".

Bubes offers many dining experiences, headline by The Catacombs.

You will descend 43 feet into the stone-lined vaults of the original brewery for an upscale menu of traditional and gourmet favorites.

The Bottling Works is located in the original bottling plant of the brewery, and includes and outdoor biergarten.

Bubes also offers live dinner experiences. Choose from Murder Mystery dining in the hotel restaurant or a themed theatrical feast in the catacombs.

If paranormal activity is your game, Bubes is a bucket list destination.

The staff offers ghost tours year-round, and they encourage you to keep your cameras rolling as what you see and hear may test your beliefs!