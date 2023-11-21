1 killed, 4 others injured in rollover crash in Buena Park

One person was killed and several others were injured in a two-vehicle rollover crash in Buena Park.

BUENA PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was killed and several others were injured in a two-vehicle rollover crash in Buena Park.

The crash happened around 11:45 p.m. Monday on La Palma and Knott avenues, leaving a field of debris across the intersection. Two people had to be pulled out from one car, and two others managed to get out of the other car by themselves.

One person died at the scene while four others were taken to the hospital, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

One of the victims was an innocent bystander who was hit by one of the cars. A bicycle could be seen by a dark sedan that appeared to have rolled over. The other car was a white Mercedes that ended up in front of a car wash sign.

It's unclear if the person who died was the bystander or a person in one of the cars involved.

Some witnesses say that Buena Park police officers were chasing a vehicle that crashed into another car, but authorities have not confirmed those details.