Man arrested at Knott's Soak City for lewd acts on a minor won't face charges

BUENA PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- A 44-year-old Norwalk man who was arrested at Knott's Soak City on suspicion of lewd acts against a minor will not face charges, authorities said.

The Orange County District Attorney cited "insufficient evidence," according to an update sent on Friday.

The incident was reported on July 25, according to Buena Park police.

Investigators said the victim was in the wave pool with other minors from a summer camp when they allegedly felt 44-year-old Daniel Alvarez grab them from behind and touch their private area, according to police.

Eyewitness News spoke to a couple of teenagers who say they saw the suspect taking underwater video of minors. They notified the lifeguards and security guards.

One teen followed the suspect into the bathroom.

"He was way too comfortable. Whenever I walked into the bathroom, he greeted me. He didn't say anything, he just nodded his head... It was completely normal to him and that's what is even more sickening," the teenager told Eyewitness News.

Police say the teens did the right thing in notifying security.