Brad Pitt takes group of assassins off the rails in action thriller 'Bullet Train'

A mysterious suitcase is one of Brad Pitt's co-stars in the new movie 'Bullet Train.' So are Brian Tyree Henry and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. They play some of the assassins in the film...travelling together on a high-speed bullet train in Japan.

You could say that suitcase is one of Brad Pitt's co-stars. So are Brian Tyree Henry and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. They play some of the assassins in the film...travelling together on a high-speed bullet train in Japan. Their missions do have something in common-but that's part of the mystery here.

"Making the movie was joyous. It was a blessing, you know? We went-we shot it in the pandemic and so it was a really tough time but going to work every day just felt like a labor of love," said Taylor-Johnson. "And we just had, you know, it was so much light and joy and we just pushed the humor and that's what you got to see, really."

"I love the kind of movies that you don't know how these characters are intertwined but they all are and then they all end up fighting for their lives or sometimes pairing off together," said Henry. "And this one was taking place on a speeding bullet train and I was, like, 'Well, how the hell are they going to do that?"

As for working with Oscar winning superstar Pitt?

"I'm sure he will tell you that it was the highlight of his career," laughed Henry. "I think he had an enjoyable time. He got to hit me so I'm sure he had a great time."

"Bullet Train" pulls into theaters on Friday, August 5th.