Explosives found inside garage in Burbank prompts response from bomb squad, authorities say

Thursday, June 29, 2023 10:47PM
Explosives found inside garage in Burbank, authorities say
Authorities say they uncovered an unspecified amount of explosives inside a residential garage in Burbank. A sheriff's department bomb squad responded to the scene.

BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities say they uncovered an unspecified amount of explosives inside a residential garage in Burbank Thursday.

Burbank police responded to a home in the 1800 block of Maple Street, which prompted the street closure of Maple between Victory Boulevard and Jeffries Avenue.

A bomb squad with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department also arrived to the scene to assist Burbank police in recovering the explosives.

It's unclear what kind of explosive was found or the how much authorities seized.

BREAKING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

