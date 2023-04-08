'Sound Sensations' choir from Burbank's John Burroughs High wins multiple national awards

Burbank's John Burroughs High School show choir "Sound Sensations" lived up to its name. The group didn't just win first place at the Eastern Show Choir Festival in Massachusetts. The Grand Champions also took home Best Vocal, Best Choreography, the Gold Medal Award and the Judge's Award for Best Overall Ballad of the Night.

BURBANK (KABC) -- Burbank's John Burroughs High School show choir "Sound Sensations" lived up to its name. The group didn't just win first place at the Eastern Show Choir Festival in Massachusetts. The Grand Champions also took home Best Vocal, Best Choreography, the Gold Medal Award and the Judge's Award for Best Overall Ballad of the Night.

The group is led by teacher, and Burroughs alum, Brendan Jennings.

The choir members wanted to celebrate their victories by singing a little in-flight concert on their flight back from Boston.

"One of the flight attendants did not love the idea," said Ava Hunt. "I believe he said it was a hazard. But the other flight attendants really wanted us to, so it was back and forth."

The seniors on the trip realized this would probably be the last time they could do something like this. So they went for it!

"I just felt so proud of our group and everything that we've accomplished," said Areyana Shehata. "I feel like every moment counts."

"We were happy to just be home, and proud of the work," said Jennings. "Normally singing on a plane never sounds good but they just really sounded beautiful."

The choir felt like it might have won over the other travelers.

"I'm just so proud of our win and so thankful we got to share it with the plane, and now the news and the world," said Alexandra Diaz.