Burbank orders 2-week ban on outdoor watering in September for pipeline repairs

Burbank is banning outdoor irrigation for two weeks in September due to repairs being made on the main infrastructure that provides the city with water.

BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- Burbank is ordering homeowners to turn off their sprinkler systems next month for two weeks.

Burbank Water and Power says the city must stop all irrigation from Sept. 6 to Sept. 20.

The repairs will be made to a leaking infrastructure that brings water from the Colorado River Aqueduct. Due to the repairs there will be limited water supply.

According to Burbank's Water and Power website, it mentions the city this year has been solely reliant on the Colorado River Aqueduct and the State Water Project.

Some residents are concerned about stopping all irrigation.

Susan Anderson is a resident who has been living in Burbank for more than 50 years and says this is the first time she wasn't allowed to user her home's sprinklers.

Other residents think it's necessary due to the ongoing drought.

"It's certainly frustrating, but I don't think there's really anybody to blame," said Beth Semler, a Burbank resident. "It's just I mean there's a drought, it's been going on for years. What can you do?"

In a statement released by Burbank Water and Power talking about the temporary stop, the assistant general manager of sustainability, marketing and strategy, Jeannie Edwards, said that everyone has to do their part to limit water supplies.

"We are fortunate that this is just a two-week issue, and we will be able to return to watering after the upper feeder is repaired," Edwards said.