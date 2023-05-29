California AG's office investigating deadly police shooting at Burbank Home Depot

California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced that his office is investigating the fatal police shooting of a man who allegedly threatened to shoot people at a Home Depot in Burbank.

BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced Sunday that his office is investigating the fatal police shooting of a man who allegedly threatened to shoot people at a Home Depot in Burbank.

Police shot and killed the man Saturday around 4 p.m. in the parking lot of the Home Depot at 1200 Flower St. during a confrontation.

The suspect called police claiming he was in a vehicle in a parking lot at the store, armed with a gun, and that he was going to shoot people, Burbank Police Sgt. Brent Fekety said.

"When the officers arrived, they located the man still seated in a vehicle," he said. "The officers and the man had a brief verbal exchange followed by the suspect's aggressive actions, which precipitated an officer-involved shooting."

Officers immediately called for medical aid and Burbank paramedics took the suspect to Providence Holy Cross Trauma Center, where he died from his injuries, Fekety said.

Assembly Bill 1506 requires a state prosecutor to investigate police shootings resulting in the death of an unarmed civilian.

"Following notification by local authorities, DOJ's California Police Shooting Investigation Team initiated an investigation in accordance with AB 1506 mandates. Upon completion of the investigation, it will be turned over to DOJ's Special Prosecutions Section within the Criminal Law Division for independent review," Bonta's office said.

Police have not revealed whether they recovered a gun in the shooting, nor have they released the man's identity.

No other injuries were reported.

City News Service contributed to this report.