4 Burbank businesses targeted in string of break-ins, police say

Officers responded to an alarm in the 3200 block of Magnolia Boulevard around 2:40 a.m., according to the Burbank Police Department. Officers found all four storefronts, which appear to be small businesses, with broken windows.
Police have not made any arrests.
Friday's break-ins come the day after authorities announced that 14 people were arrested in connection with 11 robberies from North Hollywood to South Los Angeles.
All of those suspects were later released from custody.
The suspects were released either due to their age, posting bail or zero-bail policies, Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore said.
At least three of the arrests were previously announced, all involving the smash-and-grab robbery by a mob of at least 20 people at the Nordstrom store at the upscale Grove shopping center in the Fairfax district on Nov. 22.