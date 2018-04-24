Burglars at large after striking 2 Target stores in Orange County

Burglars were at large after striking two Targets locations in Orange County early Tuesday morning, authorities said. (KABC)

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --
Burglars were at large after striking two Targets locations in Orange County early Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The first incident occurred about 3:30 a.m. at a Lake Forest store in the 26700 block of Portola Parkway, where the building's entry door was smashed. It was unclear if anything was taken from that scene.

About an hour later, three burglars forced their way into a Target in the 1300 block of 17th Street, according to the Santa Ana Police Department. The intruders stole an unspecified amount of cash from an ATM.

Descriptions of the individuals who struck the Santa Ana location were not available.

It was not immediately clear if the two incidents were connected, authorities said.
