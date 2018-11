Simi Valley police are searching for a pair for burglars who have targeted at least three businesses.The suspects smashed their way through a large window of a Chili's restaurant, getting away with cash.Two men were seen running from the restaurant and getting into a car.The same suspects are believed to be involved in a burglary at Old Susana Café on Kuehner Drive and another two miles away at Chi-Chi's Pizza on Los Angeles Avenue.