Burglary suspect trapped under tires calls 911

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. -- A burglary suspect called 911 on himself when a rack of tires fell on top of him inside the store he is accused of trying to burglarize.

According to Atlanta ABC-affiliate WSB, 30-year-old Nathaniel King is accused of breaking into a tire shop last weekend. On the other side of the door, a rack of tires fell on him, trapping him inside.

Cartersville Police Department representative Michael Bettikofer said King was in a desperate situation because the business was closed and no one was around.

King called 911 and told a dispatcher that he thought he was going to die.

Bettikofer said a police officer found King under the tires.

"He observed the suspect underneath the tires yelling for help," Bettikofer said. "The officer was eventually able to make entry into that business and get the tires off him and get him out."

Bettikofer said King told the officer who rescued him that he was being chased and he ran into the store to get away from his pursuer, but officers weren't able to confirm that story.

King wasn't injured during the incident, but he was arrested on criminal trespass charges.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
georgiaburglary911 call
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Iran says it 'unintentionally' shot down Ukrainian jetliner
15-year-old boy killed in Pico Rivera hit-and-run
Another powerful earthquake rocks Puerto Rico Saturday
Stolen-vehicle suspect arrested after leading police on chase through East LA
2 US service members killed by roadside bomb in Afghanistan
Body found wrapped in plastic, cardboard ID'd as Anaheim woman
Homeless man arrested after trying to grab girl from family in Venice
Show More
Community mourns 176 people killed on board passenger jet shot down by Iran
California man accused of stealing from women he met on dating apps
Doorbell video captures lost boy crying for help in Kansas
11-year-old opens fire in school in Mexico
Bellflower hosts parade for Saint John Bosco's varsity football team
More TOP STORIES News