Man's burned body found after firefighters extinguish Tesla fire in Valley Village

VALLEY VILLAGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The burned body of a man was found after firefighters extinguished a fire involving a Tesla Monday night in Valley Village.

It happened in the 12000 block of W Riverside Drive just before 9 p.m.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the Tesla was found engulfed in flames in the parking garage of a vacant two-story commercial building at Riverside Drive and Whitsett Avenue.

Crews discovered the charred remains next to the car after they extinguished the fire.

It's unclear what caused the fire and the man has not yet been identified.

Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities.