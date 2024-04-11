Puppy with severe burns found in San Bernardino parking lot; officials probe possible animal cruelty

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- Two puppies were found abandoned in the parking lot of a veterinary office in San Bernardino last week, one of them with severe burns, prompting city officials on Thursday to ask for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a possible animal cruelty case.

On April 4, Animal Services Department officers were summoned to the location on West Highland Avenue after someone left the labrador retriever mix dogs in the parking lot overnight, according to a new release from the city.

"One of the puppies had what appeared to be burns to their face, ears, and body," the statement said. "The officer quickly brought both puppies back to the San Bernardino Animal Shelter for assessment. Upon examination, the veterinary technicians determined the puppy with the burns had suffered severe injuries that needed to be treated by a Veterinarian."

The puppies were transported to the shelter's contract veterinarian, and the uninjured dog was cleared. The burned puppy, named "Ember" by the vet team, required immediate hospitalization and treatment due to the severity of her injuries, officials said.

The severity of the dog's injuries were seen in photos released by the city, which show Ember with burns to her eyes, ears, groin area, and at least one paw.

"Based upon how and where the puppies were found, it is believed this may have been an intentional act of animal cruelty," the statement said. "The vet has determined the injuries and wounds were likely caused by fire."

Ember's condition has continued to improve over the past week, officials said Thursday.

"While she is not out of the woods, a team of veterinary specialists (are) working to save Ember, and an experienced foster caretaker has been lined up to provide ongoing care to help her recover once she is released from the hospital," the news release said.

Anyone with information about the case, including the identity of the dog's owner or details leading to the person or persons responsible, was asked to call the San Bernardino Animal Services Department at (909) 384-1304 and reference case No. A563955.