Caught on video: Officer, good Samaritan pull trapped driver from burning car on Las Vegas Strip

Saturday, January 28, 2023 10:23PM
Video shows a police officer leaping into action to save a trapped driver Friday on the Las Vegas Strip.

LAS VEGAS (KABC) -- Video shows a police officer leaping into action to save a trapped driver Friday on the Las Vegas Strip.

Investigators say the driver of a BMW crashed into a palm tree in the center median.

The footage shows the officer and a good Samaritan pulling the unconscious driver out of harm's way, right before the car burst into flames.

The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment, and the officer was also treated for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

