Brush fire in Newbury Park prompts evacuation warnings

NEWBURY PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- A brush fire broke out in Newbury Park Saturday afternoon, prompting evacuation warnings for several areas.

The fire, which has burned at least half an acre, was reported near Lawrence Drive and Ventu Park Road.

At last check, it hasn't been contained yet. The evacuation warnings have been issued for the following areas:

Calle Crusca

Camino Dos Rios

Select homes near Arroyo View Street

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.