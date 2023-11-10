Multiple people treated for injuries after bus slams into building, car in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Multiple people were injured after a bus slammed into a building and another vehicle in Long Beach Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened in the area of California Avenue and South Street.

Authorities report four people were rushed to the hospital and a fifth was expected to be transported as well. Nine people reported minor injuries.

South Street was closed in both directions.

It wasn't clear if the injured people had been in one of the vehicles or around the building.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more details become available.