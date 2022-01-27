community journalist

Three places to check out during Long Beach Black Restaurant Week

Long Beach Black Restaurant Week is from Jan. 23 to Jan. 30.
By
Long Beach Black Restaurant Week highlights Black chefs, bartenders and restaurants.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Long Beach Black Restaurant Week highlights Black chefs, bartenders and restaurants.

It runs from Jan. 23 to Jan. 30.

In Long Beach you have a lot of options when it comes to food, but if you're craving seafood then The Bougie Crab could be what you're looking for.

"I'm from New Orleans born and raised and I've been cooking seafood boils all of my life. I noticed that they didn't have a lot of seafood restaurants in Long Beach so I said 'this would be perfect,'" said Nickey McKnight, owner and chef at The Boujie Crab.

McKnight says the secret is in their special butter sauce, and their most popular dish is the crab and shrimp bowl.

"This bowl comes with our huge crab legs, sausage, corn and potatoes. We have some of the biggest crab legs out here," said McKnight.

If you're craving chicken instead of seafood, Roscoe's House of Chicken N' Waffles is a staple in the Long Beach community.

Their most popular dish is the "Obama's Special," and includes three chicken wings and either a waffle, potato salad, or French fries.

Roscoe's has other locations across Los Angeles, but the Long Beach location has a jazz lounge.

"They come over here to eat food and go over there to listen to music" said Byron Mumford, social media manager at Roscoe's House of Chicken N' Waffles.

If you're looking for something sweet, Devi's Donuts offers a variety of flavors and all of their donuts are vegan.

"Our glazes are all natural colors. There is no artificial color. We don't use extract," said Eva Ognibene, co-owner of Devi's Donuts and Sweets.

Ognibene says she learned how to make donuts at an ashram, or Hindu monastery, in Pennsylvania.

When Ognibene and her husband moved to Long Beach, they sold donuts at the farmer's market. Now, they have their own shop which is named after their daughter.

"In Sanskrit, Devi means goddess or queen and what better name than goddess doughnuts or queen doughnuts," said Tulasi Ognibene, co-owner of Devi's Donuts and Sweets.

