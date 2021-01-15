LA County Board of Supervisors to consider more business closures as COVID cases surge, report says

The county Board of Supervisors is expected to hold a closed-door meeting to consider more health restrictions, including possible temporary shutdowns of indoor shopping malls and other non-essential businesses, Capital & Main reported, citing unnamed county sources.
Such businesses are currently operating under 20% capacity limits mandated by California's regional stay-at-home order, which was prompted by the diminished ICU capacity throughout Southern California.
The Board of Supervisors is officially scheduled to meet at 1 p.m. Friday, according to a county website. The two publicly announced agenda items include a meeting with legal counsel about "significant exposure to litigation" and a performance evaluation of county department heads.
Meanwhile, California made another 4 million people eligible for the coronavirus vaccine on Wednesday, intensifying a competition among the state's biggest counties as they race to acquire enough doses to inoculate their populations while the state endures another surge in new cases and deaths.
State public health officials followed federal guidance by announcing that people 65 and older could now get the vaccine, joining the already eligible next tier of emergency workers, teachers, childcare providers and food and agriculture workers.
City News Service and the Associated Press contributed to this report.