How to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Southern California

EMBED >More News Videos Dodger Stadium, the nation's largest COVID-19 testing site, will cease testing for the virus and shift to a massive vaccination site, the city announced Sunday.

EMBED >More News Videos Disneyland, which remains closed to visitors, is set to host the first of five massive vaccination sites in Orange County.

The COVID-19 vaccine is being administered across the United States and in Southern California. Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine:The COVID-19 vaccine will be "free for everyone" and offered to different groups in phases , according to county officials, adding that it is likely to be widely available to the general public in Spring and Summer 2021. County residents are urged to talk to their doctor or sign up for email updates to find out when vaccine will be available to them individually."Once vaccines become more widely available, one can inquire about scheduling a vaccine with their provider/health system," officials said. An app provided through the county Health Care Agency will provide residents with information on when and how to schedule a vaccination.Noting that initial supplies of the vaccine will go to frontline healthcare workers and residents of long-term care facilities, county officials urged residents with questions to call California's local social services information line at (833) 422-4255 or email rivco.vaccines@ruhealth.org. Registration and appointments are currently available to frontline health care workers in Phase 1A. Officials say public notification will be provided when the county proceeds with vaccinations in Phase 1B, Tier 1.Appointments are currently being scheduled for those in Phase 1A, Tiers 1-3, who live and work in the county. Register for vaccine email updates here There is no statewide registry to sign-up for the COVID-19 vaccine. Residents are urged to contact their local health care agency or their doctor.You can get updates on how California, the city of Los Angeles and Southern California counties are handling distribution on these sites:Yes, you will still need to wear a mask and follow other precautions. Stopping a pandemic requires using all the tools available. Vaccines boost your immune system so it will be ready to fight the virus if you are exposed. Other steps, like masks and social distancing, help reduce your chance of being exposed to or spreading the virus.Some volunteers in vaccine trials have reported they frequently feel flu-like effects after getting vaccinated such as body aches, or even fever and a headache, federal health officials said. Vaccination cards will be used as the "simplest" way to keep track of COVID-19 shots, said Dr. Kelly Moore, associate director of the Immunization Action Coalition, which is supporting frontline workers who will administer COVID-19 vaccinations."Everyone will be issued a written card that they can put in their wallet that will tell them what they had and when their next dose is due," Moore said. "Let's do the simple, easy thing first. Everyone's going to get that."According to the CDC, There is not enough information currently available to say if or for how long after infection someone is protected from getting COVID-19 again; this is called natural immunity. Early evidence suggests natural immunity from COVID-19 may not last very long, but more studies are needed to better understand this. Until we have a vaccine available and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices makes recommendations to CDC on how to best use COVID-19 vaccines, CDC cannot comment on whether people who had COVID-19 should get a COVID-19 vaccine.More answers to questions can be found on the CDC's website