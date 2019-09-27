Amazon delivery van caught on camera driving on Georgia homeowner's lawn

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. (KABC) -- An Amazon delivery van was caught on camera leaving the driveway of a home in Douglas County, Georgia and driving onto the front lawn.Surveillance footage shows the driver getting out of the van and delivering the package.The driver then drove across the side lawn before leaving the neighborhood."The Amazon Prime van sitting across my driveway, not in my driveway, but literally across my driveway," homeowner Michael Strutton said.Strutton emailed Amazon to complain and the company apologized with the following statement: