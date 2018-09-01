Anaheim ends tax agreements with Disneyland Resort

Anaheim has ended tax breaks for Disneyland Resort after the City Council voted Tuesday to cancel $267 million in tax incentives at Disney's request.The tax breaks were in exchange for expanding the two parks and building a new luxury hotel.Disney said the deal created what it called an adversarial climate with the city.In November, voters will decide on a measure to require large hospitality businesses that accept tax breaks to pay all workers at least $15 an hour.