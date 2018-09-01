BUSINESS

Anaheim ends tax agreements with Disneyland Resort

EMBED </>More Videos

Anaheim City Council voted to end tax breaks for Disneyland Resort at the request of Disney. (Disney Parks and Resorts)

By ABC7.com staff
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --
Anaheim has ended tax breaks for Disneyland Resort after the City Council voted Tuesday to cancel $267 million in tax incentives at Disney's request.

The tax breaks were in exchange for expanding the two parks and building a new luxury hotel.

Disney said the deal created what it called an adversarial climate with the city.

In November, voters will decide on a measure to require large hospitality businesses that accept tax breaks to pay all workers at least $15 an hour.
Disney is the parent company of ABC7.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessdisneylandtheme parktaxesAnaheimOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
LA billionaire's hospital chain declares bankruptcy
Long Beach begins recreational marijuana sales
Reports: Bank of America asking customers for proof of citizenship?
In-N-Out faces backlash after political donation
More Business
Top Stories
2 drivers involved in street racing that led to fatal Moreno Valley crash sought
1 killed, 1 hurt in South LA crash involving scooter, automobile
Washington gathers to remember Sen. John McCain
'A warrior, a statesman, a patriot': Bush, Obama remember McCain
WATCH: Officer rescues fawn lodged between fence posts
LA billionaire's hospital chain declares bankruptcy
Attempted rape reported at Lakewood High School
Vigil held for homeless man who died of heart attack in Koreatown
Show More
Jaguar launches its first electric vehicle, the I-PACE
Parents in Valley Village battle school district over tree removal
Long Beach begins recreational marijuana sales
Bears acquire Khalil Mack from Raiders, reach $141M extension
Man rescued from car after crashing with cement truck near DTLA
More News