Apple unveiling new products at its headquarters

Apple is throwing another one of its big events and the speculation is the iPhone is going to get bigger as well.

CUPERTINO, Calif. --
Apple is throwing another one of its big events and the speculation is the iPhone is going to get bigger as well.

Apple is expected to bring out three new iPhones today, including its biggest and most expensive model yet. That one is supposed to increase in size from 5.8 inches on the existing iPhone 10 to a new 6 1/2 inch OLED screen.

Apple is also expected to release another iPhone with minor updates to last year's $1,000 model and a cheaper iPhone that will not have a home button.

So far at the event, Apple has unveiled Series 4 of the Apple Watch. The watch has a new larger display that is 30 percent larger, has a thinner case and has a customizable face to feature health, travel or sports motifs. Tim Cook says the Apple Watch is not only number one smartwatch in the world it, is also the number one watch in the world.

Bloomberg is reporting Apple will also launch revamped iPad Pros, a new entry-level laptop, a pro-focused Mac mini desktop computer and accessories like a new wireless charger. New AirPods are expected to be unveiled, according to multiple news agencies.

This morning's event is taking place at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino.

