Coronavirus

Attorney answers your questions about coronavirus unemployment

It is an uncertain time with the coronavirus causing state and local officials to call for closures of nonessential businesses. We asked your questions to expert and employment attorney Angela Reddock-Wright including:

Can my employer call my doctor to ask if I have COVID-19?

Does your employer have to pay you if they close?

Can you collect unemployment during closure?

My employer told me to take 1 vacation day per week and a 10% pay cut to stay home. Is that legal?

Should people that work in the medical industry be entitled to hazard pay?

Can an employer only pick certain people to work from home?

Can I be fired if I stay home from work during this time to avoid getting sick?

Can I be fired if I'm unable to work from home because I have no wifi?

What guidelines and measures specify which employers should shut down?

If I employ less than 5 people and decide to close temporarily, am I obligated to pay them?

Angela explains in detail the answers and complexities to these important questions - watch the video for all the details.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesscaliforniacoronavirusunemploymentconsumer
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Restaurants provide workers with relief amid coronavirus restrictions
XFL cancels season because of coronavirus pandemic
COVID-19: LA County to open new quarantine center amid 61 new cases
US and Mexico to curb border travel to control coronavirus
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County issues new 'Safer at Home' restrictions
Trump moves on invoking powers to spur coronavirus supplies
Coronavirus: Newsom issues statewide 'stay at home' order
Coronavirus: Garcetti warns of potential 'second spike' by year's end
US and Mexico to curb border travel to control coronavirus
LA residents grapple with coronavirus uncertainty amid restrictions
Tax Day pushed back amid viral outbreak: Mnuchin
Show More
Restaurants provide workers with relief amid coronavirus restrictions
Original Farmers Market sees spike in business amid pandemic
Dirty money? Cash shunned for fear of coronavirus spread
Burger King offers 2 free kids meals a day during crisis
Cabins provide Riverside's homeless with shelter
More TOP STORIES News