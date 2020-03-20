Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Gov. Newsom issues statewide 'stay at home' order in effort to slow COVID-19

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- In an urgent effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Thursday a statewide directive for all Californians to stay home.

The announcement came after similar orders were issued in Los Angeles County and city, Palms Springs and multiple counties in the Bay Area.

California health officials predict that about 56% of the state's population -- 25.5 million people -- will be infected with the novel coronavirus within the next eight weeks, Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a letter to President Donald Trump.

The letter, dated March 18, echoes a phone conversation with Trump on Tuesday in which Newsom formally requested that the Navy's USNS Mercy, the largest hospital ship in the world, be deployed to California.

Newsom's new order followed his previous decision to largely allow local government to set their own rules.

The governor initially set statewide guidance to keep crowds under 250 people, then on Monday night restricted all unnecessary gatherings and ordered restaurants to close to dine-in patrons and gyms and movie theaters to shutter.

Local government leaders in Los Angeles and the Bay Area had already taken such steps, or even more aggressive ones. Before Tuesday, he never mandated school closures statewide, though almost every district shut down independently.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report until they become available.
