Charlotte Russe: Last day to use gift cards

If you still happen to have a Charlotte Russe gift card -- the time to use it is now.
Thursday is the last day to use those gift cards at Charlotte Russe stores.
The women's fashion retailer filed for bankruptcy in early February, and liquidation sales began earlier this month.
The chain's 416 stores are now entering their final days. All are expected to close by the end of the month.
Stores are no longer accepting returns -- and all sales are final.
