Business

Charlotte Russe: Last day to use gift cards

EMBED <>More Videos

If you still happen to have a Charlotte Russe gift card -- the time to use it is now.

If you still happen to have a Charlotte Russe gift card -- the time to use it is now.

Thursday is the last day to use those gift cards at Charlotte Russe stores.

The women's fashion retailer filed for bankruptcy in early February, and liquidation sales began earlier this month.

The chain's 416 stores are now entering their final days. All are expected to close by the end of the month.

Stores are no longer accepting returns -- and all sales are final.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
businesssouthern californiabankruptcygoing out of businessretailu.s. & worldshoppingsales
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Charlotte Russe begins going out of business sale
TOP STORIES
1 killed, 1 wounded in shooting at Chino parking lot
2 arrested after pregnant woman repeatedly stabbed in carjacking
US figure skater accused of slashing South Korean opponent
Man charged with attempted murder after driving into La Mirada gym
Bill would limit student cellphone use in CA schools
Heavy snowfall keeps IE ski resorts busy
Super bloom visitors will have to take $10 shuttle to Walker Canyon on weekends
Show More
Mexican company using cactus puree to produce biofuel
Girl's mermaid-inspired hairstyle goes viral
Anti-Semitic flyers found near San Fernando Valley schools
Queen Mary Hotel sued over alleged bed bug attack
USC's blind long snapper uses bench press to raise funds for cancer research
More TOP STORIES News