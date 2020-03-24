Coronavirus: LA County Sheriff Villanueva orders gun stores, strip clubs to close, releases 1,700 inmates

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6043898" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> With some residents disregarding social distancing orders, Former Los Angeles County Sheriff Jim McDonnell discusses how authorities and officials can prevent people from flocking to public spaces.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva says local gun stores and strip clubs will be ordered to close, businesses which he says have not been following social distancing guidelines from county officials.The sheriff also announced in order to mitigate the risk of the spread of infection throughout the jail system, the department will be releasing people with less than 30 days left on their sentences.Villanueva said about 1,700 inmates have been released from L.A. County jails.Over the past several weeks, people stocked up on weapons and ammunition nationwide as coronavirus concerns heighten, sending gun sales at some Southern California stores skyrocketing.However, Villanueva said gun stores are not essential and pointed to safety concerns due to the combination of new gun owners and more people at home under the statewide "Safer at Home" order."We've received complaints from particular businesses who have not been adhering to the social distancing," Villanueva said at a Tuesday press conference. "Chief among them has been gun shops, night clubs, bars and strip clubs."It is unclear when any of these businesses will be ordered to temporarily close their doors.Villanueva said they have not issued any citations to businesses for violating the order."We will target businesses or any enterprise that targets a large amount of people," he said. "Our citation efforts will be directed toward them."The owner of Gun Effects and Cloud Nine Fishing in Industry said his sales nearly doubled recently."Our staff is not accustomed to this kind of rush," said Lin, who thinks fears concerning the coronavirus are overblown. "I think people need to gather themselves a little bit and take a step back."Many customers at Lin's store are Asian, and he said some of them are buying guns out of fear of being racially targeted because of the origin of coronavirus."Just people discriminating," said Lin. "We forget, we're all people. We're in America, we're not in China."Meanwhile, police departments have been forced to pare down their operations, with some agencies only responding to emergency calls.Additionally, Villanueva said he's adding 1,300 deputies to patrol -- double the current amount.