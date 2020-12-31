OC bar owner charged with illegally operating during pandemic, allegedly defying regulations

COSTA MESA, Calif. (KABC) -- The owner of a Costa Mesa bar has been charged with illegally operating during curfew hours for nonessential businesses during the coronavirus pandemic, prosecutors announced Thursday.
Ronald Michael Barrera, who owns the Westend Bar, is facing one misdemeanor count of violating and neglecting to obey a lawful order and regulation, according to the Orange County District Attorney's Office.
The charges were filed after "repeated attempts" by law enforcement and city code enforcement officers to educate him on the law and seek voluntary compliance, officials added. The 47-year-old Costa Mesa resident and bar owner on numerous occasions allegedly refused to adhere to an order mandating that all nonessential businesses close between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.
Police, city code enforcement officers and agents from the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) responded to the bar more than once since an emergency lockdown order was issued on Nov. 19.
Prosecutors say the businesses continued to operate on "multiple occasions" outside of the mandated closure times and, at times, hosted 50 to 70 customers without enforcing physical distancing or facial coverings for employees or customers.
"It is unacceptable for a business to repeatedly flaunt the regulations and continue to operate without even attempting to institute any mitigating measures that are designed to save lives. This is not just any business. This is a business that was provided opportunity after opportunity to take corrective action and it has failed to do so," District Attorney Todd Spitzer said in a statement.
In addition, the bar's manager, 26-year-old Luisza Giulietta Mauro, has been charged with one misdemeanor count of resisting a police officer. Mauro allegedly tried to physically prevent the officer from entering the business on Dec. 12, according to the District Attorney's Office.
"This blatant disregard of the local and state health orders is a slap in the face to hardworking business owners who continue to try to do the right thing during these extremely trying times," Spitzer added.
Both Barerra and Maura are set to be arraigned on June 22 and, if convicted, could each face up to a year in jail.
However, the District Attorney's Office said it was hopeful that there will be no new violations and that the case can be resolved through additional education courses through the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control and other educational efforts instead of jail time.
Meanwhile, as concerns mount about "super-spreader" events that have contributed to the current COVID-19 surge, law enforcement over in Los Angeles is expected to be on party patrol New Year's Eve.
Public officials are urging Angelenos not to gather in groups for the holiday. Such gatherings for Halloween and Thanksgiving were seen as major contributors to the current COVID-19 surge which has pushed the daily death toll to record levels in Los Angeles County.
Officials fear the current surge will get even worse in January as a result of gatherings during Christmas and New Year's.
