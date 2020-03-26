Coronavirus

Crocs offering free shoes to healthcare workers amid COVID-19 outbreak

Those on the front lines in the battle against coronavirus can get a free pair of shoes from Crocs.

The company introduced a new program called "a free pair for healthcare."

Individual healthcare workers can get a free pair of classic Crocs or "Crocs at work" with free shipping.

RELATED: Starbucks gives free coffee to first responders, health care workers battling COVID-19 pandemic

"The healthcare industry has always embraced Crocs, but our mantra of 'be comfortable in your own shoes' applies now more than ever, and we want to do more to help our nation's heroes," said Crocs President and CEO Andrew Rees. "We only have one ask: Share the word to all those in healthcare and please be mindful to allow those who need these most to place their requests. This is the least we can do for those working incredibly hard to defeat this virus."

Crocs is also donating up to 100,000 pairs of shoes to be distributed to employees at select healthcare facilities and organizations.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesshealthcoronavirusshoesnursesu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Stocks surge again after coronavirus relief bill passed; indexes up 6%
Coronavirus SoCal update: LA County death toll now at 21
Russell Westbrook giving back amid coronavirus outbreak
Trump says feds developing new guidelines for coronavirus risk
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus SoCal update: LA County death toll now at 21
Coronavirus symptoms, tips, prevention
REAL ID deadline pushed back to 2021 due to coronavirus outbreak
Cautionary tale: Second wave of coronavirus cases hits Hong Kong
LAPD refutes rumors of officers ticketing for outdoor exercise
Worldwide coronavirus cases reach half-million
Russell Westbrook giving back amid coronavirus outbreak
Show More
Deal would let Dodgers' Mookie Betts enter free agency in fall
US unemployment claims reach record 3.28M this week
Woman asks apartment to sing for quarantined fiancé's birthday
Coronavirus: Banks agree to temporarily waive mortgage fees in CA
SoCal man arrested by FBI for touting coronavirus 'cure'
More TOP STORIES News