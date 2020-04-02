Business

Disney to furlough some employees starting April 19

The Walt Disney Co. plans to furlough "non-essential" employees beginning April 19.

The Walt Disney Co. plans to furlough some of its workforce beginning April 19.

Disneyland has already been closed for weeks now. And with cruise lines, retail stores and movie theaters also closed, the coronavirus pandemic has had devastating impact on business.

Disney says it has been giving employees full pay and benefits and that will continue until April 18.

"However, with no clear indication of when we can restart our businesses, we're forced to make the difficult decision to take the next step and furlough employees whose jobs aren't necessary at this time," the company said.

All impacted workers will remain Disney employees through the duration of the furlough period.

They will receive full healthcare benefits.

The company declined to say how many employees the furlough effects.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessfurloughseconomydisneycoronavirusdisneyland
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 update: LA County cases total rises to 4,045
How to make face masks from materials found at home
CA unemployment claims hit historic high
Trump admin moves toward promoting broader use of face masks
UTLA claims 'unreasonable work expectations' for LAUSD teachers
Australia to offer parents free child care during pandemic
Coronavirus updates: Live events
Show More
Coronavirus: Newsom announces sales tax reprieve for small businesses
Riverside County sheriff's deputy dies from COVID-19 - LIVE
SoCal caregiver commits to shop for her patients amid the COVID-19 pandemic
Officials: Engineer tried to run train into USNS Mercy
Dating apps see surge in connections during stay-at-home order
More TOP STORIES News