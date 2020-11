Disney announces date for expansion of shopping, dining into California Adventure

EMBED >More News Videos "Good Morning America's" exclusive behind-the-scenes look inside Disney World as it prepares to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic.

EMBED >More News Videos Does the new color coded, 4-tier system for monitoring COVID-19 in California leave you scratching your head? ABC7 breaks down what each tier means.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Disneyland Resort officials on Thursday confirmed the date when shops and restaurants will reopen inside California Adventure.The extension of Downtown Disney district onto the theme park's Buena Vista Street, which was first announced last month , will take place on Nov. 19, according to a post on the Disney Parks Blog.The planned reopening includes the Kingswell Camera Shop, Trolley Treats and outdoor dining at the Carthay Circle Lounge.Social distancing, mask requirements and temperature checks will implemented as part of the extension, as they were when Downtown Disney was initially reopened to visitors in July.Parking will be available at the Simba Lot for $10 per vehicle.