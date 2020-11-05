Coronavirus California

Disney announces date for expansion of shopping, dining into California Adventure

By ABC7.com staff
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Disneyland Resort officials on Thursday confirmed the date when shops and restaurants will reopen inside California Adventure.

The extension of Downtown Disney district onto the theme park's Buena Vista Street, which was first announced last month, will take place on Nov. 19, according to a post on the Disney Parks Blog.

The planned reopening includes the Kingswell Camera Shop, Trolley Treats and outdoor dining at the Carthay Circle Lounge.

Social distancing, mask requirements and temperature checks will implemented as part of the extension, as they were when Downtown Disney was initially reopened to visitors in July.

Parking will be available at the Simba Lot for $10 per vehicle.

RELATED VIDEO | Inside look at Disney World's safety measures amid COVID-19
EMBED More News Videos

"Good Morning America's" exclusive behind-the-scenes look inside Disney World as it prepares to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic.



WATCH | Here's a breakdown of each tier in Newsom's reopening framework
EMBED More News Videos

Does the new color coded, 4-tier system for monitoring COVID-19 in California leave you scratching your head? ABC7 breaks down what each tier means.




Having trouble viewing? For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessanaheimorange countytheme parkgavin newsomknott's berry farmcoronavirus californiacoronavirusdisneylandreopening california
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Job hunting? Here's a list of companies hiring in SoCal
LA City Council seeks to expand Project Roomkey
LA County sees big spike in new COVID-19 cases
LA to let businesses refuse service to maskless customers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2020 presidential election: Biden pushes closer to victory
What's the hold up? Why counting ballots is taking so long
Oregon decriminalizes drugs like heroin, meth
LA County will have all women on Board of Supervisors
Sexual predators exploiting pandemic to target children
Woman caught on camera stealing puppy from Hemet animal rescue
Remains of missing LAFD firefighter found in Mexico
Show More
Biden holds slim lead over Trump in Nevada
LA City Council seeks to expand Project Roomkey
Bodycam video released in Walter Wallace Jr. shooting
Live election results and latest updates
How many electoral votes does each state have?
More TOP STORIES News