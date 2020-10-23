Disney to expand shopping, dining into California Adventure in November

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6306648" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "Good Morning America's" exclusive behind-the-scenes look inside Disney World as it prepares to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Disney California Adventure Park will reopen its Buena Vista Street for shopping and dining in November, Disneyland Resort officials announced Friday.The development is an extension of the reopening of the Downtown Disney district, which began welcoming visitors back in July.Disneyland remains shut down amid coronavirus pandemic restrictions, as will California Adventure's rides and attractions.The Buena Vista Street reopening will happen sometime in November, according to the Disney Parks Blog.