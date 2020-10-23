Coronavirus California

Disney to expand shopping, dining into California Adventure in November

By ABC7.com staff
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Disney California Adventure Park will reopen its Buena Vista Street for shopping and dining in November, Disneyland Resort officials announced Friday.

The development is an extension of the reopening of the Downtown Disney district, which began welcoming visitors back in July.

Disneyland remains shut down amid coronavirus pandemic restrictions, as will California Adventure's rides and attractions.

The Buena Vista Street reopening will happen sometime in November, according to the Disney Parks Blog.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.
