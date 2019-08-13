Eyewitness This

Eyewitness This: Kaiser Permanente's California workers vote to approve strike

Kaiser Permanente workers in California have voted overwhelmingly to approve a strike.

But that doesn't mean they will walk off the job.

The move gives union leaders the ability to call for a strike -- which helps in negotiations.

Employees have been working under an expired national contract since last September.

Union leaders have pointed at October as a possible time for a strike.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesscaliforniaeyewitness thishospitalstrike
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EYEWITNESS THIS
Dodgers, Postmates team up to help fans skip concession lines
Democrats now outnumber Republicans in Orange County
I-5 tops list of deadliest highways in the country
O.C. teen helps give away 5,000 backpacks full of school supplies
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Outpouring of grief for CHP officer slain in 'horrific gun battle' in IE
What we know about CHP Riverside shooting suspect Aaron Luther
Retired Marine helps woman, 2 children get to safety during shootout
Pomona man attacked while trying to help homeless
VIDEO: Dogs dumped over fence at Redlands Animal Shelter
Opera star Placido Domingo accused of sex harassment
Runaway tire on 10 Fwy. in LA critically injures former news reporter
Show More
Conditions at Compton cemetery spark outrage
Fortnite world champ 'swatted' at Pennsylvania home
New rules can deny green cards for immigrants on food stamps
L.A. County Fair invests $200K in security upgrades
Latin rock band Maná makes history at Forum
More TOP STORIES News