Eyewitness This: Kaiser Permanente's California workers vote to approve strike

Kaiser Permanente workers in California have voted overwhelmingly to approve a strike.
But that doesn't mean they will walk off the job.
The move gives union leaders the ability to call for a strike -- which helps in negotiations.
Employees have been working under an expired national contract since last September.
Union leaders have pointed at October as a possible time for a strike.
