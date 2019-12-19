Business

Fashion Nova workers in LA accuse popular fashion label of grossly underpaid wages, sweatshop conditions

By and ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A popular fashion brand based in the Los Angeles area is under fire for allegedly producing clothing at rapid speed at the hands of underpaid subcontractors in sweatshop conditions.

At the center of a labor dispute is the women's wear company Fashion Nova, which is reaching online consumers through Instagram influencers and celebrities.

Its marketing strategy is to produce what is called "fast fashion," manufacturing the latest looks in L.A. factories instead of overseas plants to expedite delivery.

The prices are so low, a dress can cost $24 or less, according to its website.

Garment workers say that the prices are too low to provide adequate wages.

"Right now, they are not factoring in actual reality. They are not factoring in true labor costs into their profit margins, and they are asking workers and consumers to accept that," said Marisa Nuncio, director of the Garment Worker Center.

Fashion Nova says that allegations of underpayment are "categorically false."

In a statement, the Vernon-based company stated they have "an ongoing commitment to ensuring that all workers involved with the Fashion Nova brand are appropriately compensated for the work they do."

The Garment Worker Center has filed complaints with the State Labor Commission for 22 employees.

Some say they are not getting paid time-and-a-half for overtime, with some even claiming their hourly wage can be as low as $5.50. The legal minimum wage is $13.25.

Workers say other brands are guilty, too.

"Windsor, Forever 21, Agaci, Papaya, Charlotte Russe," Nuncio said.

Workers are urging consumers to contact the fashion producers and urge them to pay legal wages.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesslos angelesvernonlos angeles countyemploymentbusinessclothingfashion
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 arrested in OC months after body found off Oceanside coast
Mexico travel advisory: State Dept. warns of 'widespread' violent crime
7-year-old in shelter says he's scared of dad in letter to Santa
Democratic debate to be held at LMU after unionized workers reach deal
SF woman offers $7K reward, flies plane banner to find stolen dog
Congress raises legal age to buy tobacco products from 18 to 21
Echo Park hit-and-run crash leaves pedestrian dead
Show More
Yang brings campaign to LA's Fairfax District
What to look at for total gut health goes well beyond probiotics
Man arrested in shooting that left girl in a coma, pregnant mother hurt
Surveillance video shows mountain lion outside Simi Valley home
More than 150 weapons seized from Anaheim home
More TOP STORIES News