First Amazon Fresh grocery store opens in Woodland Hills

WOODLAND HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The first-ever Amazon Fresh store opened its doors Thursday in Woodland Hills.
Along with the typical grocery store departments, the store includes several high-tech feature, including the ability to scan and check out groceries using a Smart shopping cart and asking Alexa voice assistants where to find items.
The Woodland Hills store is only open to select local residents for now, but the company says it will open to the general public in the next few weeks.
The new grocery store was touted as offering a variety of products at lower price points than many of those carried by Whole Foods, which Amazon bought in 2017.
