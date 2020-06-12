Reopening California

Inland Empire reopening bars, wineries, movie theaters with new policies

As some SoCal counties get ready to reopen, business owners are both excited and nervous. Many will implement new safety guidelines, but the question for many remains -- will people come?
By
ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) -- More businesses are reopening, but after the stock market took a big dive Thursday, investors are growing concerned the recovery could take much longer than expected. The Dow plunged 1861 points. It's the worst day since mid-March.

What can customers expect from businesses about to reopen?

The Corner Pub in Ontario has been quiet for months, but starting Friday it will be back in business. No one is complaining that a bar will be open at 10 a.m.

MORE: What's now open, what remains closed in SoCal amid pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

More businesses that were temporarily shuttered amid the coronavirus pandemic are set to reopen across Southern California on Friday, but guidelines vary from county to county.


"We've been you know just waiting on pins and needles," said Brandi Heely, an employee at the Corner Pub.

Obviously, the shutdown has been difficult. Some bars that have kitchens have already opened, but not the Corner Pub.

"Because we don't serve food, so the bars that serve food were able to open, because food is a necessity, but you have the grocery stores and you have the gas stations. So when we're like, why can't we open? It's frustrating on that note," said Heely.

Both Riverside and San Bernardino counties have the green light to reopen bars, wineries and movie theaters, among other things.

The Fox Theater in Banning is still closed, but it is set to open again on Friday. Gyms will also be able to reopen on Friday.

MORE: LA activities reopen as county sees spike in cases
EMBED More News Videos

As businesses throughout the region begin to reopen, Los Angeles County is seeing a new spike in coronavirus cases.


"We have implemented an appointment system. I think many gyms are implementing appointment systems to keep capacity low," said Andrea Taylor.

Taylor runs A Taylored Body, a personal training gym in Riverside. She said employees and family members are testing out new policies.

"Nobody has really said exactly how many square feet need to be allocated per person that are in your gym. We kind of guessed at it, and figured if each person gets about 500-700 square feet, we think that's pretty fair," said Taylor.

People at the gym say it's one step closer to normal.

"I think it's important for everyone's mental health and physical health and just overall sanity," said Natalie Bushman, a member at A Taylored Body gym.

Of course, there are things that can't reopen just yet, which includes nail salons, tattoo studios, wedding venues, libraries and youth sports.

MORE: South Coast Plaza in Orange County reopens months after coronavirus closure
EMBED More News Videos

South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa reopened Thursday after being closed for three months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesssan bernardino countyontarioriverside countybusinesscoronavirusreopening california
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPENING CALIFORNIA
LA activities reopen as county sees spike in cases
Live updates: Press conferences and briefings today from local, state officials
Orange County mall reopens months after coronavirus closure
LA County gyms, museums, other businesses allowed to reopen
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID: What's open, what's closed this weekend in SoCal
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's son arrested in OC stabbing
Torrance Tirade: More encounters reported with woman in anti-Asian rant
Mexican mafia member Danny Roman murdered in CA prison
Starbucks will allow employees to wear Black Lives Matter shirts, pins
Patients evacuated from nursing home in Pasadena
Din Tai Fung closes original location in Arcadia
Show More
Gyms begin reopening in OC
Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach reopens this weekend
OC rescinds face covering order as more businesses get OK to reopen
Oscars to set 10 best picture noms, inclusion standards
Walmart ends this practice after backlash by black customers
More TOP STORIES News