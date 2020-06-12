Inland Empire reopening bars, wineries, movie theaters with new policies

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6244657" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> More businesses that were temporarily shuttered amid the coronavirus pandemic are set to reopen across Southern California on Friday, but guidelines vary from county to county.

ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) -- More businesses are reopening, but after the stock market took a big dive Thursday, investors are growing concerned the recovery could take much longer than expected. The Dow plunged 1861 points. It's the worst day since mid-March.What can customers expect from businesses about to reopen?The Corner Pub in Ontario has been quiet for months, but starting Friday it will be back in business. No one is complaining that a bar will be open at 10 a.m."We've been you know just waiting on pins and needles," said Brandi Heely, an employee at the Corner Pub.Obviously, the shutdown has been difficult. Some bars that have kitchens have already opened, but not the Corner Pub."Because we don't serve food, so the bars that serve food were able to open, because food is a necessity, but you have the grocery stores and you have the gas stations. So when we're like, why can't we open? It's frustrating on that note," said Heely.Both Riverside and San Bernardino counties have the green light to reopen bars, wineries and movie theaters, among other things.The Fox Theater in Banning is still closed, but it is set to open again on Friday. Gyms will also be able to reopen on Friday."We have implemented an appointment system. I think many gyms are implementing appointment systems to keep capacity low," said Andrea Taylor.Taylor runs A Taylored Body, a personal training gym in Riverside. She said employees and family members are testing out new policies."Nobody has really said exactly how many square feet need to be allocated per person that are in your gym. We kind of guessed at it, and figured if each person gets about 500-700 square feet, we think that's pretty fair," said Taylor.People at the gym say it's one step closer to normal."I think it's important for everyone's mental health and physical health and just overall sanity," said Natalie Bushman, a member at A Taylored Body gym.Of course, there are things that can't reopen just yet, which includes nail salons, tattoo studios, wedding venues, libraries and youth sports.