Reopening Southern California: What's now open, what remains closed across the region amid pandemic

Gyms

Day camps

Museums

Campgrounds

Hotels for leisure travel

Arenas without live audiences

Film and television production

Nail salons

Tattoo shops

Bars and wineries

Movie theaters and concert halls

Arcades and bowling alleys

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- More businesses that were temporarily shuttered amid the coronavirus pandemic are set to reopen across Southern California on Friday, but guidelines vary from county to county.These businesses are now allowed to resume operations in Los Angeles County:The L.A. County businesses that remain closed include:Movies theaters are allowed to reopen in Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties. They remain shut down in Ventura County.Although the Los Angeles Zoo is allowed to reopen, it is expected to remain closed until at least July so that safety preparations can be made. Safety measures at the zoo will include installing directional signage encouraging social distancing between groups and the closure of indoor spaces and high-touch areas, officials said.Visitors and staff will be required to wear face coverings. Cleaning and sanitization will be increased to create a modified, safe experience for guests, staff and animals, officials said.Many businesses throughout the region are still in the process of trying to recall employees and establish safety protocols. Patrons are urged to call ahead before visiting.