Inglewood shop survives COVID thanks to community support

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- The global coronavirus pandemic has affected thousands of American businesses, but one Inglewood shop was able to stay open and even grow during this time thanks to community support.Glow + Flow Beauty Supply in Inglewood opened in November shortly before COVID hit. This weekend they had a ribbon cutting and small celebration to show their appreciation for all the support they've received."The city of Inglewood really just embraced us," said managing partner Diann Valentine. "The community came out, they inquired, they asked who we were, they've been very friendly, they've been incredibly supportive."Glow + Flow said they were able to remain open during the pandemic because they sell essential items like masks and rubbing alcohol. Valentine said they also sell things that are essential to their community, like Black-owned organic face wash and African black soap."I don't think it's a secret that the beauty industry does not have a lot of African Americans at the helm, a lot of spenders but not a lot of owners so people are inspired by us. People are encouraged by us," said managing partner Damon Haley. "And people are proud of us that we're taking this stand to serve them in a way that they otherwise wouldn't be served."With some recent business reopening around California, Valentine said the relaunch symbolizes new beginnings."We scheduled our relaunch at this time, the election is just around the corner," Valentine said. "For us, this is kind of the beginning of a new era," she continued.Inglewood Councilman Alex Padilla stressed the importance of coming together as a community to support one another during difficult times."It's important that our mom and pop businesses, people like Damon and Diann know that we are going to come together as a community to support them," Padilla said. "Especially during these challenging trying times."Glow + Flow Beauty Supply is located at 933 N. La Brea Ave. Inglewood, CA 90302.