Coronavirus

Reopening Los Angeles: Flower shops among businesses allowed to reopen among loosened coronavirus restrictions

Just in time for Mother's Day, flower shops are among the businesses in Los Angeles County that have started to reopen.
By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Just in time for Mother's Day, flower shops are among the businesses in Los Angeles County that have started to reopen.

Operations were in full swing at the Flower District in downtown Los Angeles as eager shoppers, who were donning face coverings, flocked to local vendors for beautiful bouquets.

"My best friend called me and she said, let's go!" customer Alba Cortez said.

Cortez, who was shopping for her mom at the Calfornia Flower Mall, is a mother herself.

"For me, it gives me hope that things will get better," she said.

RELATED: Coronavirus: LA County beaches could reopen as early as next week

Wholesale vendors had been shutdown for weeks until L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti gave the go-ahead to reopen. Because they're wholesale, not retail, the public can walk in and shop while adhering to standard precautions.

"I don't see anyone touching or getting too close to other people, so yes, I think it's pretty safe," said shopper Joann Threet David.

RELATED: First case of COVID-19 community spread in California occurred in a nail salon, Newsom says

Ruben Valencia is a councilman in Ontario. He drove to downtown to purchase several dozen roses to raffle off to his constituents.
"It's amazing. I've never experienced anything like this," he said. "I like to give back as well, so it's the right thing to do right now during these times."

While there's a lot of excitement out here, there's also some sadness.

One vendor with a closed-off section of the mall is one of the casualties. She focused on events, weddings and parties. They've all been canceled, and her business was forced to shut down.

RELATED: Monrovia small business struggling during coronavirus pandemic takes first step of reopening

There's no question it all looks a little different this year, but businesses and their customers are glad to be back, well aware that this may be the "new normal."

"It's going to change a lot of things. But I think it's also going to make people more aware of what we should have been practicing a long time ago - just washing our hands and keeping our distance - and just being more cautious about other people's well-being," Cortez said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesslos angeles countydowntown labusinesscoronavirusmother's daycoronavirus los angelesreopening californiacovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
COVID-19: LA County officials report 51 new deaths, 883 additional cases
NYC hospital staff surprised with free vacations
DMV reopens select field offices across CA Friday
Newsom signs order to send every registered Californian a mail-in ballot
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID updates: Los Angeles County officials hold briefing
LA County beaches may reopen as early as next week
Newsom signs order to send every registered Californian a mail-in ballot
Monrovia small business takes first step of reopening
CA's 1st community spread of COVID-19 happened in nail salon
CHLA reporting 3 cases of immune syndrome linked to COVID-19
Everything you need to know about DIY haircare during COVID-19
Show More
Fatal officer-involved shooting closes NB 710 Freeway in Long Beach
Ontario high school gets creative with graduation ceremony amid COVID-19
Sprouts hiring across SoCal with virtual career fairs for veterans
Most Americans think reopening the country is a risk, poll shows
Supporters are running 2.23 miles on the birthday of Ahmaud Arbery
More TOP STORIES News