Laserfiche building new headquarters in Long Beach

Laserfiche is building a new headquarters. The Long Beach-based software company plans to build a 74-foot-high, 102,848 square-foot building.It will be in the Los Cerritos neighborhood of Long Beach. The building and its three-story parking garage will take over 10 empty lots on Long Beach Boulevard.The building will be modern with box-like features. Lateral slats with alternating floor depths will create additional patio and terrace space. The parking deck will accommodate 343 vehicles.The current Laserfiche headquarters is one block north on Long Beach Boulevard.The new building will require a zoning change and approval from the planning commission.Laserfiche has not announced a construction timeline for its new headquarters.