Monrovia company making, donating sneeze guards to local businesses

MONROVIA, Calif. (KABC) -- A Monorovia manufacturing company is stepping up to help stop the spread of coronavirus by making and donating sneeze guards for businesses.
The acrylic shields help provide a clear barrier between shoppers and employees.
The company is doing it for free and could use the public's help.
"The best thing about it is that we didn't know it was coming. It was like a surprise," restaurant owner Nikki Caiello said.
"Times are rough right now and everyone just wants to stay safe, so it's really nice to have that barrier to protect both the customer and the staff," Merengue Bakery manager Ricardo Jurado said.
Good Samaritans are collecting materials, building sneeze guards and donating them to businesses that are still operating. They're starting in Monrovia.
"Being a part of a small community and seeing a need for it and seeing the concern because people have to work right now. There's a lot of people who don't have a choice," Chris Siddens, who is donating Covid-19 Guard, said.
They've built around 100 units already. And the goal is to make 1,000-2,000 units over the next few weeks.
"If this keeps one person out of a hospital bed or one person from being home sick - that alone is enough. If it does more than that, that would be fantastic," said Siddens.
Employees working to provide meals and a sense of normalcy during the most uncertain of times say they are filled with gratitude.
"Just said he was handing it out to local businesses out of the kindness of his heart, trying to keep everyone safe. And to us it was really appreciated, it was a really nice gesture," Jurado said.
People helping people. These good Samaritans' only request is that we all pay it forward.
"This isn't a corporate opportunity for money, this is protecting the community. Stepping up to what I think all of us should be doing right now," said Shannon Robledo, who is helping to make the Covid-19 Guard.
To keep this going, donations are needed. Donations will go exclusively to buying materials.
To help, visit: covid19guard.org
