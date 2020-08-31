Officials to discuss possibly reopening more businesses in LA County

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6392049" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Since the World Health Organization first tweeted about an outbreak in China on January 4, here are seven things we have learned about COVID-19.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors and health officials will discuss possibly reopening more businesses in Los Angeles County on Tuesday, officials said.Supervisor Kathryn Barger made the announcement on Monday during the L.A. County COVID-19 briefing.The development comes as more businesses across the state were allowed to reopen Monday, including barbershops and hair salons, as the state takes a slow and more stringent approach to economic recovery.Excluding Los Angeles County, barbershops and hair salons were allowed to resume indoor operations. Retail stores will be able to operate at 25% capacity, and malls will also reopen at 25% capacity with common areas and food courts remaining closed.Despite the state guidelines authorizing their reopening, L.A. County officials said on Friday they had not yet fully reviewed the new state guidance, and the local health order has not been changed to allow such businesses to reopen ."In order for our county to move through the state's tier structure which will allow us to reopen more businesses, we must slow the COVID-19 transmission rates we are seeing,'' Ferrer said on Friday. "Currently, we are in Tier 1 with widespread community transmission and an average of about 13 new cases a day per 100,000 residents. This tier carries the most restrictions for the re-opening of many sectors. To demonstrate reduced spread of the virus and move to Tier 2, we need to reduce our transmission rate to 7 new cases a day per 100,000 residents.''On Friday, Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled a four-tier, color-coded system that will use daily coronavirus case numbers and positivity rates to guide counties' ability to reopen businesses.All of the counties in Southern California have what is considered a substantial or widespread COVID-19 outbreak.