More businesses allowed to reopen, but LA County retains strict health orders

More businesses across California will be allowed to reopen Monday, including barbershops and hair salons, as the state takes a slow and more stringent approach to economic recovery.
Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday unveiled a four-tier, color-coded system that will use daily coronavirus case numbers and positivity rates to guide counties' ability to reopen businesses.

All of the counties in Southern California have what is considered a substantial or widespread COVID-19 outbreak.

Newsom said 38 counties, which are home to 87% of the state's population, are in the Purple tier, including Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Venture.

Despite the state guidelines authorizing their reopening, Los Angeles County said Friday that local officials had not yet fully reviewed the new state guidance, and the local health order has not been changed to allow such businesses to reopen.

"In order for our county to move through the state's tier structure which will allow us to reopen more businesses, we must slow the COVID-19 transmission rates we are seeing,'' Ferrer said. "Currently, we are in Tier 1 with widespread community transmission and an average of about 13 new cases a day per 100,000 residents. This tier carries the most restrictions for the re-opening of many sectors. To demonstrate reduced spread of the virus and move to Tier 2, we need to reduce our transmission rate to 7 new cases a day per 100,000 residents.''

Excluding L.A. County, barbershops and hair salons will be allowed to resume indoor operations. Retail stores will be able to operate at 25% capacity, and malls will also reopen at 25% capacity with common areas and food courts remaining closed.

Health officials urged people to continue to remain vigilant in following preventive guidelines, such as wearing face coverings and practicing physical distancing.

"...For everyone throwing or attending parties, hanging out in crowded spaces, or insisting that the public health rules don't apply to you or your business, your actions make it much more likely that we remain in Tier 1 for many weeks to come; this makes it harder for our children to get back to school and for many adults to get back to work.''

Additional information about the "Blueprint for a Safer Economy'' is available at www.COVID19.ca.gov. Metrics statewide, an interactive map and list of business sectors open in each county are available on the website.

City News Service contributed to this report.
