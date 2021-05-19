Business

Queen Mary in danger of capsizing if vessel isn't repaired soon, report finds

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A new report shows the Queen Mary is in urgent need of repairs, and if it's not done in the next two years, the historic vessel might even capsize.

The Long Beach Post is reporting that little urgent repair work has been done in recent years leaving the Queen Mary vulnerable to capsizing or flooding.

A marine engineering firm, which inspected the ship last month, says the city of Long Beach needs to spend $23 million for urgent safety repairs.

That's on top of the $23 million in funds the city issued to the ship's former operator to make repairs -- most of which were never completed.

Long Beach owns the ship but leases it to a real estate investment trust that filed for bankruptcy four months ago.



