BANK OF AMERICA

Reports: Bank of America freezing accounts of customers suspected of not being US citizens

EMBED </>More Videos

Bank of America is responding to reports that it's freezing the accounts of customers suspected of not being U.S. citizens.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. --
Bank of America is responding to reports that it's freezing the accounts of customers suspected of not being U.S. citizens.

The banking giant has been facing backlash for months.

In July, the Washington Post reported that a number of customers had been locked out of their accounts after B-of-A questioned their citizenship status.

In response to a report in the Miami Herald, a Bank of America spokesperson said she could not comment on specific cases. But, confirmed there had been no change in how Bank of America collects information from customers, including citizenship, in at least a decade.

In the meantime a petition called "Tell Bank of America: Stand with immigrants" has received more than 63,000 signatures.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessfinancepersonal financecitizenshipu.s. & worldbankmoneybank of americaimmigration
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BANK OF AMERICA
VIDEO: Police rescue baby allegedly used as human shield in bank robbery
Man arrested on suspicion of robbing Newport Beach bank
$2K goes missing from CA couple's bank account
Man gets DUI after mistaking bank drive-thru for Taco Bell
More bank of america
BUSINESS
In-N-Out faces backlash after political donation
Freshen up your wardrobe at 3 new shops in West Hollywood
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Historic Phoenix Bakery to celebrate 80 years in Chinatown
More Business
Top Stories
Woman shot, killed by South Pasadena police ID'd as actress on 'ER'
Naked man leads police on foot chase after abandoning stolen truck
Washington says goodbye to John McCain
Aaron Donald signs $135 million deal with Rams
Police: 6-year-old made up story of being attacked by bullies
At least 7 dead in crash of Greyhound bus heading to IE, LA
FDA warns against eating food prepared with liquid nitrogen
Remembering the Queen of Soul: Aretha Franklin's funeral in photos
Show More
VIDEO: Monster lizard roams around Florida neighborhood
Family of woman dragged in hit-run blame lack of street lights
VIDEO: Altercation leads to driver striking veteran in Gardena
LA deputy who lost leg in crash working to return to duty
VIDEO: OC Stater Bros. robbery suspect punched to ground
More News