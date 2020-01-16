Business

SoCal skating retailer Active Ride Shop facing bankruptcy auction

By ABC7.com staff
Southern California's top skate shop may be shutting its doors for good soon.

Active Ride Shop's lender plans to conduct a foreclosure auction to get rid of all assets related to the company including intellectual property, inventory and other assets.

Active's website has currently shut down all e-commerce and has a message that says it's "down for construction" while several of its stores have reported they plan to close in the coming days.
