Santa Monica company wants to handle your return shipping

Happy Returns, a Santa Monica based company, helps you return your online purchases for free at kiosks found inside stores like Paper Source.

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) --
Returning your online purchases just got easier.

Happy Returns, a Santa Monica-based company, helps you return your online purchases for free at kiosks found inside stores like Paper Source.

No packaging or return labels needed, and they will process your refund immediately.

"We wanted to create a service that's going to be free for customers and just much easier," said," said Mark Geller, Co-Founder & COO of Happy Returns. "So you're able to just walk into a store, like Paper Source, and just hand your items to someone."

Happy Returns, which started with one return bar in Santa Monica more than two years ago, now has 33 locations in the L.A. metro area, including locations at nine major shopping malls and boutiques.

"They come in and we actually help them process their return," said Courtney Iwasaki-Brennan, Assistant Store Manager of a Paper Source in Pasadena. "It's quick and easy for them. There's no hassle. From start to finish, it's three minutes."

It's become a competitive market, too. Amazon has also been offering free walk-in returns at select Kohl's stores with certain eligible merchandise. In fact, Amazon and Kohl's are also expanding their return kiosk service to stores in Milwaukee, on top of locations already in Los Angeles and Chicago.

Happy Returns plans on having more than 300 return kiosk locations nationwide by this holiday season.

Find your nearest Happy Returns location here.
