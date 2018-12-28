Here is a full list of Sears and Kmart locations set to close in March (Store type/address):

As Sears teeters on the brink of liquidation - the retailer is closing 80 more stores across the country, including five Kmart locations in California.The five Kmart locations closing in California are:- 20777 Bear Valley Rd- 1000 San Fernando Rd- 2180 E Mariposa Rd- 2875 Santa Maria Way- 2505 Bell RdThe 130-year old retailer set a deadline of Friday for bids for its remaining stores to avert closing down completely.The retailer that began out as a mail order catalog in the 1880s has been in a slow death spiral, hobbled by the Great Recession and then overwhelmed by rivals both down the street and across the internet.The 80 stores are due to close by March. That's in addition to 182 stores already slated for closure. The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in October.At the time of the filing, it operated about 700 Sears and Kmart stores.Kmart / 7055 East Broadway Tucson, AZKmart / 2180 E Mariposa Rd, Stockton, CAKmart / 20777 Bear Valley Rd, Apple Valley, CAKmart / 1000 San Fernando Rd, Burbank, CAKmart / 2875 Santa Maria Way, Santa Maria, CAKmart / 2505 Bell Rd, Auburn, CAKmart / 295 Hartford Turnpike, Vernon, CTKmart / 200 Irwin Ne Fort, Walton Beach, FLKmart / 6126 Hwy 301, Ellenton, FLKmart / 11 Sherwood Square, Peru, INKmart / 2940 Veterans Blvd, Metairie, LAKmart / 8980 Waltham Woods Rd, Baltimore, MDKmart / 201 Ninth St S E, Rochester, MNKmart / 155 Twin City Mall, Crystal City, MOKmart / 12057 Highway 49 Delmar Plaza, Gulfport, MSKmart / 980 Brevard Rd, Asheville, NCKmart / 110 112 Bost Rd, Morganton, NCKmart / 4841 Arendell St, Morehead City, NCKmart / 1900 S Washington St, Grand Forks, NDKmart / 1515 W 3Rd, Alliance, NEKmart / 213 Highway 37 E, Toms River, NJKmart / 1705 S Main St, Roswell, NMKmart / 308 Dix Avenue, Queensbury, NYKmart / 1020 Center Street Grand Central Plaza, Horseheads, NYKmart / 121 Bolivar Road, Wellsville, NYKmart / 1251 State Rte 29 Ste 1O Greenwich Plaza, Greenwich, NYKmart / 7701 Broadview Road, Cleveland, OHKmart / 620 Plaza Dr, Fostoria, OHKmart / 400 N East Circle Blvd, Corvallis, ORKmart / 996 West View Park Drive, Pittsburgh, PAKmart / 2873 W 26Th Street, Erie, PAKmart / 1143 Broad St, Sumter, SCKmart / 1111 E North St, Rapid City, SDKmart / 1805 E Stone Dr, Kingsport, TNKmart / 217 Forks Of River Pkwy, Sevierville, TNKmart / 4110 E Sprague Ave, Spokane, WAKmart / 1450 Summit Avenue, Oconomowoc, WISears* / 2050 Southgate Rd, Colorado Spgs, COSears* / 1650 Briargate Blvd, Colorado Spgs, COSears* / 3201 Dillon Dr, Pueblo, COSears / 1700 W Intl Speedway Blvd, Daytona Beach, FLSears* / 1500 Apalachee Pkwy, Tallahassee, FLSears* / 347 Westshore Plz, Tampa, FLSears* / 1441 Tamiami Trl, Pt Charlotte, FLSears* / 9409 Us Highway 19 N Ste 101, Port Richey, FLSears* / 150 Pearl Nix Pkwy, Gainesville, GASears* / 4480 Sergeant Rd, Sioux City, IASears* / 235 Saint Clair Sq, Fairview Hts, ILSears* / 7200 Harrison Ave, Cherry Valley, ILSears* / 7700 E Kellogg Dr, Wichita, KSSears / 4400 Veterans Mem Blvd, Metairie, LASears* / 2306 N Salisbury Blvd, Salisbury, MDSears* / 5500 Harvey St, Muskegon, MISears / 27600 Novi Rd, Novi, MISears / 2000 N E Court, Bloomington, MNSears* / 1620 Guess Rd, Durham, NCSears* / The Streets Of Southpoint, Durham, NCSears* / 7424 Dodge St, Omaha, NESears* / 6400 O St, Lincoln, NESears* / 3450 S Maryland Pkwy, Las Vegas, NVSears* / 10 Miracle Mile Dr, Rochester, NYSears / 5053 Tuttle Crossing Blvd, Columbus, OHSears* / 1400 Polaris Pkwy, Columbus, OHSears* / 1475 Upper Valley Pike, Springfield, OHSears* / 501 Medford Ctr, Medford, ORSears* / 200 Park City Ctr, Lancaster, PASears* / 5256 Route 30, Greensburg, PASears* / 5580 Goods Lane Ste 1005, Altoona, PASears / 1000 Rivergate Pkwy, Goodlettsvlle, TNSears / 2021 N Highland Ave, Jackson, TNSears* / 201 S Plano Rd, Richardson, TXSears* / 4310 Buffalo Gap Rd, Abilene, TXSears* / 851 N Central Expwy, Plano, TXSears* / 6001 W Waco Dr, Waco, TXSears* / 7701 1-40 W Ste 400, Amarillo, TXSears* / 2100 S W S Young Dr, Killeen, TXSears / 3100 Highway 365, Port Arthur, TXSears* / 1531 Rio Rd E, Charlottesville, VASears* / 1321 N Columbia Center Blvd Suite 455, Kennewick, WASears / 4301 W Wisconsin Ave, Appleton, WISears Auto Center closing*Late January