BUSINESS

Sexual harassment settlement reached with communications company Alorica

EMBED </>More Videos

An investigation into allegations of sexual harassment against male and female employees at the global communications company Alorica has identified 44 cases. (KABC)

By
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
An investigation into allegations of sexual harassment against male and female employees at the global communications company Alorica has identified 44 cases.

The harassment happened at call centers in Fresno and Clovis. Linda Strong was the first employee to come forward.

"He would talk about his favorite sex positions. He would comment on my breasts, asking me what kind of bra I wore. In one-on-one meetings, he would pull me close to him and rub on my back, try and give me massages on my shoulders and whisper in my ear," Strong said.

A settlement was announced Wednesday, with Alorica agreeing to pay $3.5 million to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, or EEOC. The federal law enforcement agency investigates harassment in the workplace and sent out surveys to Alorica employees.

Another employee, Chasity Lamattina, said her manager would follow her around and touch her inappropriately while at the office.

"He placed his hand on my buttocks area and then swiped this directly across and went straight down under," Lamattina said.

Lamattina was fired for a lack of attendance after human resources asked her to take a few days off while they investigated her allegations.

"I gave you dates and time frames. You have cameras. How hard is that?" she said.

Standing right in front of Lamattina during the settlement announcement, a top executive for Alorica, which is headquartered in Irvine.

"Alorica disputes the allegations in the complaint based on our internal investigations and believes the company would have been vindicated had we litigated this matter," said Tania King, the chief legal officer for Alorica.

But Alorica said they have terminated staff following these accusations and encourage all employees to come forward with any complaints of workforce misconduct.

The EEOC believes there may be more victims from the Clovis and Fresno call centers who were harassed that have not come forward. The time frame the EEOC is focusing on is August 2014 to the present.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businesssexual harassmentsexual misconductjobsemploymentinvestigationsettlementCentral California
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
USC suspends CBS chief executive Les Moonves from board
Tesla reports record $717.5M net loss in earnings report
Line Friends opens new pop-up shop in Hollywood
New barbershop Hammer & Nails now open in West Hollywood
More Business
Top Stories
Suspect arrested in connection to Gardena, Lynwood murders
Accused NYC killer caught in NoHo says he hears voices in his head
Estranged husband, wife dead in Arcadia murder-suicide
LA begins licensing marijuana growers after long delay
Residents fight to keep trees on Hollywood street
Fontana police hoping new video leads to car vandalism suspects
Chatsworth businesses terrorized by area transients
Cellphone footage shows Mexico plane crash chaos
Show More
Immigrants at Victorville detention center sue over facility conditions
Silver Lake Trader Joe's scheduled to reopen Thursday
Van Nuys LAPD shooting: Lawsuit announced in innocent woman's killing
Beauty Bus gives compassion, hope to SoCal hospital patients
Montclair begins enforcement of banning cellphones while crossing streets
More News