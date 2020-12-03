Local soap maker goes from surviving to thriving during the pandemic

LOS ANGELES -- When the novel coronavirus first hit back in March, Orange County-based soap maker Primal Elements was immediately hampered.
Blindsided by the pandemic, the small-business had to quickly adapt and change operations to stay resilient.
Since first established in 1993, Primal Elements has endured economic struggles, such as the September 11th attacks and The Great Recession, but nothing prepared the family-owned and operated business to remain afloat during the 2020 global pandemic.
"Fortunately, when sanitizer became a short item, my son, Mitchell, jumped on it," said Freeman. "And called everyone he knew. Everyone that he had in his contact list," she added.
With supply chains broken due to the COVID crisis, the family business scrambled to find components to make the hard-to-find essentials readily available on store shelves. Going from surviving to thriving, its shift in products began helping the business remain open and emerge in new markets.
"We've taken the change and the problem with COVID-19 and we've embraced it," said Scott Freeman, CEO and co-founder of Primal Elements.
"We were able to provide employment for our employees and keeping them employed," said Curtis Allen, Vice President of Operations with Primal Elements.
"We had to pivot quickly and we're just so thrilled and so proud that we're here," said Freeman.
